Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

ALGT has been the topic of several other research reports. Sidoti reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $206.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allegiant Travel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.92.

ALGT opened at $171.00 on Tuesday. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $106.38 and a 12-month high of $183.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.49. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $436.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 14.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 14,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.81, for a total transaction of $2,392,962.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,847,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,529,899.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 60,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $9,936,531.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,847,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,537,234.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

