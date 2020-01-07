Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.13.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALLE shares. Imperial Capital increased their target price on Allegion from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allegion from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Allegion from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Allegion from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday.

Get Allegion alerts:

In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,395.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 20,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total value of $2,357,196.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,288 shares of company stock worth $7,609,276 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 10.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,406,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $929,344,000 after acquiring an additional 821,079 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,210,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $436,391,000 after acquiring an additional 13,002 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 120.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,694,728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $187,352,000 after acquiring an additional 926,897 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 32.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,620,226 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $179,116,000 after acquiring an additional 398,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 60,770.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,414,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $156,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLE traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $122.20. 31,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,407. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Allegion has a 1-year low of $79.29 and a 1-year high of $125.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.50 and a 200-day moving average of $109.30.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.14. Allegion had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $748.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allegion will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.