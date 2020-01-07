Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) Trading 12.2% Higher

Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY)’s share price traded up 12.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 11.50 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.50 ($0.15), 364,724 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 118% from the average session volume of 167,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.25 ($0.13).

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Allergy Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $65.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 11.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49.

About Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY)

Allergy Therapeutics plc engages in the research and development of allergy treatments. It sells injectable and sublingual allergen-specific immunotherapies; and offers prescription for the treatment of pollen-related allergies, particularly to grasses, weeds, and trees. The company's products include Pollinex, Pollinex Quattro, Oralvac, Acarovac Plus, and Venomil.

