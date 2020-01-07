Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €242.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been assigned a €242.00 ($281.40) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALV. Oddo Bhf set a €227.00 ($263.95) target price on Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Nord/LB set a €252.00 ($293.02) target price on Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €225.00 ($261.63) target price on Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group set a €240.00 ($279.07) target price on Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €232.00 ($269.77) target price on Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €232.21 ($270.02).

Shares of Allianz stock opened at €219.80 ($255.58) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €218.56 and a 200-day moving average of €212.87. Allianz has a 1-year low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a 1-year high of €206.80 ($240.47).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

