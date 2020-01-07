Allot Communications Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ALLT)

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 7,308 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,300% compared to the average daily volume of 522 put options.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ ALLT opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.11 million, a P/E ratio of -38.04 and a beta of 0.84. Allot Communications has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $27.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.70 million. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Allot Communications will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allot Communications stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,442 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Allot Communications worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

