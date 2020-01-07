Ally Financial’s (ALLY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on ALLY. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $41.00 price target on Ally Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stephens raised Ally Financial from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

NYSE ALLY opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.27. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $23.35 and a 1-year high of $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.67.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ally Financial news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $70,437.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,309.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,263,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,165,000 after purchasing an additional 574,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.