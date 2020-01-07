Almonty Industries (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Shares Up 4.9%

Almonty Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:ALMTF)’s stock price shot up 4.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35, 2,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,986,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.53.

Almonty Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALMTF)

Almonty Industries Inc engages in the mining, processing, and shipping of tungsten concentrate. The company owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; and the Sangdong tungsten mine situated in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtre Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

