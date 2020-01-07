Alpha Token Price Down 35.7% This Week (A)

Alpha Token (CURRENCY:A) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. In the last seven days, Alpha Token has traded down 35.7% against the dollar. Alpha Token has a total market cap of $386,624.00 and approximately $1,264.00 worth of Alpha Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Token token can currently be bought for $0.0131 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), EtherFlyer, CoinLim and Token Store.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012770 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00186054 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $111.70 or 0.01416388 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00026348 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00121343 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Alpha Token

Alpha Token’s total supply is 278,273,649 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,466,137 tokens. The official message board for Alpha Token is t.me/alpha_token. Alpha Token’s official Twitter account is @Alpha_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Alpha Token Token Trading

Alpha Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinLim and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

