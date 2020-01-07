Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by FTB Advisors Inc.

FTB Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,010.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,214,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,397,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,515 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,752,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,145,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,824 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,536,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,402,449,000 after purchasing an additional 302,354 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 928,859 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $998,987,000 after purchasing an additional 224,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,005,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,228,229,000 after purchasing an additional 219,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,322.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,425.59.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,397.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,335.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,233.91. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,027.03 and a twelve month high of $1,398.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $13.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

