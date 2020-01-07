Alphacat (ACAT) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Alphacat token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network, HitBTC, Kucoin and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, Alphacat has traded up 26.1% against the dollar. Alphacat has a total market capitalization of $666,781.00 and approximately $77,178.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Alphacat alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012620 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00188007 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.74 or 0.01430131 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00025956 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00121238 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Alphacat Token Profile

Alphacat launched on August 3rd, 2017. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. Alphacat’s official website is www.alphacat.io. The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io. Alphacat’s official message board is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal. Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Alphacat

Alphacat can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, HitBTC, Kucoin and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alphacat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alphacat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alphacat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alphacat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.