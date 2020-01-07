Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$21.67.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALA. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Altagas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$19.00 target price on shares of Altagas in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Altagas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$23.00 target price on shares of Altagas in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Altagas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Get Altagas alerts:

In related news, Director Allan Leslie Edgeworth bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$19.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$735,337.28.

Shares of TSE ALA traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$19.82. The stock had a trading volume of 673,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,165. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.21. Altagas has a fifty-two week low of C$13.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.83, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$998.54 million. Equities analysts expect that Altagas will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Altagas’s payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

About Altagas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Altagas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altagas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.