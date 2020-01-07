Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) CRO Robert Scott Jones Sells 1,598 Shares

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 1,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $167,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Scott Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Robert Scott Jones sold 13,663 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $1,411,251.27.

On Thursday, December 5th, Robert Scott Jones sold 1,599 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $172,851.90.

On Monday, December 2nd, Robert Scott Jones sold 4,166 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $470,091.44.

On Monday, November 4th, Robert Scott Jones sold 4,166 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total transaction of $420,224.42.

Shares of AYX opened at $108.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,341.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.22. Alteryx Inc has a 52 week low of $61.79 and a 52 week high of $147.79.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $103.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.42 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a positive return on equity of 1.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alteryx Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Alteryx from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alteryx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $123.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Alteryx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alteryx in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Alteryx in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Alteryx in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

