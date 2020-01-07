Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Buys 170 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IPGP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 222.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth $42,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the third quarter worth $50,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics by 1,166.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the third quarter valued at $76,000. 64.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $143.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.08 and a quick ratio of 7.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.86. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $113.67 and a one year high of $182.17.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $329.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.93 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. IPG Photonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

In other news, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $107,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $1,420,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,545,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,564,714.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,656,300. Corporate insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

