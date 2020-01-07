Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Buys 62 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,172 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Illumina by 20.4% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 104,845 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,896,000 after acquiring an additional 17,796 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 23.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 14.6% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,165 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at about $1,483,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 130.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other news, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.93, for a total value of $1,243,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,056,294.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.33, for a total value of $209,816.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,854.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,720 shares of company stock worth $2,440,932. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $325.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $324.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.14. The company has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a PE ratio of 56.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $263.30 and a twelve month high of $380.76.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $907.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.65 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 28.14%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Illumina in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Argus lifted their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $335.00 target price (up previously from $320.00) on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.57.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.