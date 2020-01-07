Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Buys 81 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,352 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,343,076 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,699,985,000 after buying an additional 179,388 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,683,627 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,158,096,000 after purchasing an additional 230,170 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,639 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $319,627,000 after purchasing an additional 144,406 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,460,690 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $297,630,000 after purchasing an additional 332,680 shares during the period. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,318,316 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $268,620,000 after purchasing an additional 389,383 shares during the period. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PANW. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $264.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $275.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.90.

NYSE:PANW opened at $240.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 381.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $232.31 and a 200-day moving average of $219.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $184.72 and a twelve month high of $260.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.22. The business had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.34 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a positive return on equity of 2.43%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.74, for a total transaction of $345,731.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,614.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total transaction of $2,818,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 875,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,560,275.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,610 shares of company stock valued at $8,665,931 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

