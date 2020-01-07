Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Decreases Holdings in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LDOS opened at $100.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.08. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $52.95 and a 12-month high of $100.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.51.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 31.05%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Leidos in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Leidos from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.92.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

