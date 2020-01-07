Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Makes New $440,000 Investment in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the third quarter valued at about $427,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the third quarter valued at about $934,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the third quarter valued at about $25,710,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the third quarter valued at about $5,179,000. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DouYu International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded DouYu International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.80 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC assumed coverage on DouYu International in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on DouYu International in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.90 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.39.

DOYU stock opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $11.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.84.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. DouYu International’s revenue was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

