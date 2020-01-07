Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Purchases New Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 286.4% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 286.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 30.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 43.5% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $81.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho set a $81.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $65.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.41. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $70.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.11.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $190,658.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,504.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,677 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $359,410.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,494.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,622 shares of company stock worth $2,986,438 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

