Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Purchases New Stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,873 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $661,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.6% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 25,009 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 47.5% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 9.6% during the third quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 55,330 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $88.44 on Tuesday. EOG Resources Inc has a one year low of $64.33 and a one year high of $107.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.42.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. EOG Resources had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EOG shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Howard Weil started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.