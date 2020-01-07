Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $75.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.63. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $61.88 and a one year high of $76.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.376 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Schwab US Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

