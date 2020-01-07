Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 292 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Family Management Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000.

Shares of XBI opened at $94.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.92 and a 200-day moving average of $85.34. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $72.97 and a one year high of $98.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0009 per share. This represents a $0.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

