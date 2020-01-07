Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 341 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 1,660.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,810,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,756,000 after acquiring an additional 8,309,709 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 7,197,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065,882 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,102,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,625,000 after acquiring an additional 26,963 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,901,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,697,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,785,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,958,000 after acquiring an additional 274,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PDD shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday. ValuEngine downgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Pinduoduo from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.47.

NASDAQ PDD opened at $40.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.42 and its 200 day moving average is $31.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Pinduoduo Inc has a 12 month low of $18.46 and a 12 month high of $45.25. The stock has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 1.30.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.33). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 32.14% and a negative net margin of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

