Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 474 Shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 184.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $295.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $125.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.83. ASML Holding NV has a 1 year low of $155.22 and a 1 year high of $303.32.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.15%. Analysts forecast that ASML Holding NV will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Kepler Capital Markets cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cheuvreux cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.75.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

