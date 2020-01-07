Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 570 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VLUE. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,939,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,461,000 after buying an additional 59,410 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,740,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,283,000 after buying an additional 82,522 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,566,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,531,000 after purchasing an additional 243,459 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 22.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,173,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,266,000 after purchasing an additional 212,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 935,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,772,000 after purchasing an additional 16,779 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $89.20 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.37 and its 200-day moving average is $83.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.6043 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.