Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) and Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) Head to Head Survey

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) and Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Amarin alerts:

This table compares Amarin and Celgene’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarin $229.21 million 33.09 -$116.44 million ($0.39) -54.44 Celgene $15.28 billion 5.04 $4.05 billion $7.61 14.22

Celgene has higher revenue and earnings than Amarin. Amarin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Celgene, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Amarin and Celgene, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarin 1 4 8 0 2.54 Celgene 0 13 0 0 2.00

Amarin presently has a consensus target price of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 29.53%. Celgene has a consensus target price of $101.53, indicating a potential downside of 6.20%. Given Amarin’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Amarin is more favorable than Celgene.

Profitability

This table compares Amarin and Celgene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarin -17.42% -26.67% -12.58% Celgene 34.63% 78.15% 18.54%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.8% of Amarin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.7% of Celgene shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Amarin shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Celgene shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Amarin has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Celgene has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Celgene beats Amarin on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale. The company was founded by Geoffrey W. Guy on March 1, 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers. The company's products also include IDHIFA for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (rrAML) with an isocitrate dehydrogenase-2 mutation; VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for intermediate-2 and high-risk MDS, chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and AML; THALOMID to treat patients with MM; and ISTODAX, an epigenetic modifier. Its preclinical and clinical-stage product candidates include small molecules, biologics, and cell therapies for immune-inflammatory diseases, myeloid diseases, epigenetics, protein homeostasis, and immuno-oncology. The company has agreements with BeiGene, Ltd; Acceleron Pharma, Inc.; Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; bluebird bio, Inc.; Lycera Corp.; Juno Therapeutics, Inc.; and EXSCIENTIA LTD. Celgene Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Summit, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.