Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.0% in the second quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,805 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. now owns 4,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Long Island Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,294,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total value of $2,226,463.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $1,902.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $943.45 billion, a PE ratio of 94.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,794.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,818.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,518.31 and a 12 month high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Amazon.com to $2,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank set a $2,150.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,175.73.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

