Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 166.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $4,545,000. Financial Advantage Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 26.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 200.0% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. 55.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $2,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank set a $2,150.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,175.73.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total transaction of $531,972.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,066,790.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $5.34 on Tuesday, reaching $1,908.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,669,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,011,528. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.45 billion, a PE ratio of 94.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,518.31 and a one year high of $2,035.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,794.41 and its 200 day moving average is $1,818.82.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

