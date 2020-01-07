AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.47.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $3.90 price target (down from $4.30) on shares of AMBEV S A/S in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMBEV S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays downgraded AMBEV S A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AMBEV S A/S during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AMBEV S A/S during the second quarter valued at $49,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in AMBEV S A/S during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in AMBEV S A/S during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in AMBEV S A/S by 20.1% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 14,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. 7.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMBEV S A/S stock opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $73.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.71. AMBEV S A/S has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. AMBEV S A/S had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 21.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. AMBEV S A/S’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

AMBEV S A/S Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

