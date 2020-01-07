AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Price Target Cut to $20.00

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Imperial Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Imperial Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 180.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AMC. Wedbush set a $15.00 target price on AMC Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Cfra downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

AMC stock opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. AMC Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $760.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.77 and a beta of 0.72.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.11). AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,493,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,591,000 after buying an additional 985,100 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 4,961.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 946,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after purchasing an additional 927,843 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 314.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 627,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 476,203 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,807,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 338,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 745,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,972,000 after purchasing an additional 273,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.57% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

