American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.0917 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th.

American Finance Trust has a payout ratio of -846.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect American Finance Trust to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.3%.

Get American Finance Trust alerts:

Shares of AFIN stock opened at $12.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.06. American Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $15.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

AFIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded American Finance Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. B. Riley initiated coverage on American Finance Trust in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Finance Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.