American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.24.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AIG. Barclays increased their price target on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, December 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 284,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,599,000 after buying an additional 53,452 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 72,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the third quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the third quarter valued at $5,670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $51.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,577,046. American International Group has a 12 month low of $39.83 and a 12 month high of $58.66. The company has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.43). American International Group had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts expect that American International Group will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.40%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

