Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.29.

APH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.59, for a total value of $6,095,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,265. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $945,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 595,760 shares of company stock valued at $60,558,282. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 82.2% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Amphenol in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 537.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 714 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Amphenol in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APH traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.11. 75,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.48. The company has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. Amphenol has a one year low of $77.46 and a one year high of $109.32.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

