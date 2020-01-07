Analysts Anticipate Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) to Announce $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Argo Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Argo Group posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Argo Group.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.37 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood lowered Argo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair lowered Argo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Argo Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Argo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.04.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARGO. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group by 660.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 63,337 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Argo Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Argo Group by 18.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 30,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 4,784 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Argo Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 806,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,648,000 after buying an additional 20,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Argo Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARGO opened at $67.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.69. Argo Group has a 1 year low of $60.36 and a 1 year high of $78.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

