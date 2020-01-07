Analysts Anticipate Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) to Post $0.14 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Depomed’s earnings. Depomed reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Depomed will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.70 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Depomed.

Depomed (NYSE:ASRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $55.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.26 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Depomed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Depomed stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) by 57.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,300 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.20% of Depomed worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ASRT opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. Depomed has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1.66.

Depomed Company Profile

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.

