Analysts Expect Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) to Post ($0.51) EPS

Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $13.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.51) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cue Biopharma an industry rank of 49 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CUE. ValuEngine cut shares of Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

CUE traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.93. The company had a trading volume of 51,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $341.00 million, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.65. Cue Biopharma has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $17.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.40.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,437.96% and a negative return on equity of 148.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cue Biopharma will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Marlett sold 20,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $326,114.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $141,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher A. Marlett sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,732 shares of company stock valued at $690,664. 16.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 33.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 612,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 154,639 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cue Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 22.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cue Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

