Analysts Issue Forecasts for McEwen Mining Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for McEwen Mining in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.80 target price on the stock.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of McEwen Mining in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.90.

Shares of NYSE MUX opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.56. McEwen Mining has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $2.14.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 11.41% and a negative net margin of 50.01%. The firm had revenue of $32.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.67 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in McEwen Mining by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in McEwen Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in McEwen Mining by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 14,653 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in McEwen Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 37,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 12,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.