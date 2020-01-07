Analysts Set $12.50 Price Target for Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $12.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Kearny Financial an industry rank of 89 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Kearny Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

Shares of Kearny Financial stock opened at $13.54 on Friday. Kearny Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.46.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $40.65 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

In other Kearny Financial news, EVP Timothy A. Swansson sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $39,676.00. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 10.4% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,285 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 13.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,113 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,166,724 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 5.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,885 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 21.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 39,176 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

