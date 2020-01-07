Analysts Set Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Price Target at $83.25

Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.38.

Several equities analysts recently commented on A shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company.

Shares of A traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,393. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $65.35 and a one year high of $86.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.72.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $285,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,970,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,569,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,652 shares of company stock worth $6,219,246.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,137,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,876,994,000 after buying an additional 178,265 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,950,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,863,074,000 after acquiring an additional 177,251 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 478.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,230,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $689,243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,634,621 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,910,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $366,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,567 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 6.9% during the third quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,216,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,108,000 after acquiring an additional 271,249 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

