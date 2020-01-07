Analysts Set Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) PT at $60.88

Shares of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.88.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMBA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ambarella from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub raised Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Get Ambarella alerts:

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 3,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $204,461.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,847.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $192,580.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 930,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,379,055.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,594 shares of company stock worth $711,009. Corporate insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 10,630 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Ambarella by 10.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 1,338.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $63.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.98 and a beta of 1.23. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $34.84 and a 12 month high of $67.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 8.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.78 and a 200-day moving average of $53.36.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 16.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.