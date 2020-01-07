Analysts Set Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) PT at $94.43

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on AJG. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Monday.

Shares of AJG opened at $95.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.80. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $96.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.73.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is currently 49.86%.

In related news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $132,617.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,939. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total transaction of $2,765,625.00. Insiders have sold 36,493 shares of company stock valued at $3,414,652 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,113,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,053 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 95.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,203,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,542 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 196.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,443,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,261,000 after purchasing an additional 955,840 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3,883.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 807,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,717,000 after purchasing an additional 787,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 25.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,381,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,021,000 after purchasing an additional 284,288 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

