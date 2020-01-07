Analysts Set Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) PT at $43.67

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.67.

ASTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Sidoti raised shares of Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTE traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.45. 2,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,199. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.54. Astec Industries has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $43.92.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $255.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.24 million. Astec Industries had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Astec Industries will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 162.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,795,000 after acquiring an additional 110,057 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,011,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 244,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,616,000 after acquiring an additional 53,998 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,179,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 194.8% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 45,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 30,329 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

