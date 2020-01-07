Analysts Set Bayer AG (FRA:BAYN) Target Price at €79.12

Shares of Bayer AG (FRA:BAYN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €79.47 ($92.41).

BAYN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Get Bayer alerts:

Shares of FRA BAYN opened at €72.47 ($84.27) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €70.63 and a 200 day moving average of €65.04. Bayer has a 12-month low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 12-month high of €123.82 ($143.98).

About Bayer

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.