Analysts Set Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) Target Price at $9.48

Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.48.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLMN. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Falcon Minerals in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Falcon Minerals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

FLMN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.10. The stock had a trading volume of 7,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,424. The company has a market cap of $608.10 million, a P/E ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. Falcon Minerals has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $9.53.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $15.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Falcon Minerals will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Ll sold 28,642 shares of Falcon Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $186,459.42. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Falcon Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Falcon Minerals by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 34.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.