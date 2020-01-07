Analysts Set Ford Motor (NYSE:F) PT at $10.58

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.72.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

In other news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $178,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,441.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 25,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $217,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,596. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 46,557 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 998,174 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after acquiring an additional 131,887 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

F opened at $9.16 on Friday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $33.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.88 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 15.53%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

