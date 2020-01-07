Analysts Set Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) PT at $25.86

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.86.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $24.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.63 and a 200-day moving average of $24.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Juniper Networks has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $28.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The network equipment provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 9.54%. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 55.88%.

Juniper Networks announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Martin sold 44,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $1,135,640.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,427.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,313 shares of company stock worth $2,541,791. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 106,918 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,679 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 11,831 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 83,096 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 229,685 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

