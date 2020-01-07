Analysts Set Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) Price Target at $10.73

Shares of Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.73.

LTHM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Livent from $8.25 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Livent in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTHM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Livent by 608.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,041,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,208,000 after buying an additional 894,707 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Livent by 527.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 844,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after acquiring an additional 709,808 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the second quarter valued at about $4,267,000. Luminus Management LLC increased its position in shares of Livent by 8.1% in the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 6,005,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,561,000 after acquiring an additional 448,236 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG increased its position in shares of Livent by 32.6% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,585,000 after acquiring an additional 430,000 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LTHM traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.50. 109,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,974. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.22. Livent has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $14.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 2.32.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Livent had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $97.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Livent will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

