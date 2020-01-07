Analysts Set Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) Price Target at $15.36

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.36.

Several analysts have weighed in on MGY shares. Johnson Rice cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $13.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $14.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.05.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.17 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 7.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 50,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $571,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,794.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 37,779 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $471,481.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,073.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 650,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,512,199 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 9.1% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 68.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

