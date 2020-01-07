Analysts Set ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Target Price at $94.67

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.67.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MAN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. CL King started coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Argus cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:MAN traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.35. 254,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,102. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.61. ManpowerGroup has a 1-year low of $67.70 and a 1-year high of $98.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 2.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.36%.

In other ManpowerGroup news, EVP Sriram Chandrashekar sold 6,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $606,257.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,617.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $231,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,462 shares of company stock worth $2,156,593 in the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 17,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,759,000 after buying an additional 55,900 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3,391.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 457,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,167,000 after buying an additional 444,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 59,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

