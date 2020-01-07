Analysts Set Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) Price Target at $79.00

Shares of Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mantech International in a report on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Mantech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Mantech International alerts:

MANT stock opened at $80.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Mantech International has a fifty-two week low of $51.46 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.85.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Mantech International had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $579.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mantech International will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

In related news, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total value of $728,820.00. Corporate insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Mantech International by 1,201.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after buying an additional 94,529 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Mantech International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Mantech International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Mantech International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Mantech International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Mantech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Mantech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mantech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.