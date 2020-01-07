Analysts Set Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) Target Price at $44.20

Shares of Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.20.

MOMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on Momo from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut Momo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Momo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Momo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Management Co Ltd raised its position in Momo by 5.1% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Management Co Ltd now owns 5,391,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $193,031,000 after purchasing an additional 261,472 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Momo during the third quarter valued at approximately $620,000. AXA raised its position in Momo by 1.9% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 193,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Momo by 38.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 773,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,049,000 after purchasing an additional 216,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Momo by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 529,992 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MOMO opened at $35.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.22 and a 200-day moving average of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14. Momo has a fifty-two week low of $25.36 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The information services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $622.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.62 million. Momo had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 15.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Momo will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

About Momo

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

